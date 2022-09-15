The best design of 2022 from companies on the rise

Winner
Viture One
Viture
A sleek pair of AR glasses that have 120-inch screen capabilities and use a neck band to transmit data.
Finalist
Investing App
Public.com
Honorable Mentions
Heir App
Heir
Modular Building Solutions
ModularDesign+
Brand Design
Steadily
Paint and Wall Coverings
Backdrop
Ramen
Immi
The Pant
Coterie Baby
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.