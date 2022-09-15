advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best design of 2022 from companies on the rise

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the On the Rise category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Viture One
Viture

A sleek pair of AR glasses that have 120-inch screen capabilities and use a neck band to transmit data.

Finalist

Investing App
Public.com

Honorable Mentions

Heir App
Heir

Modular Building Solutions
ModularDesign+

Brand Design
Steadily

Paint and Wall Coverings
Backdrop

Ramen
Immi

The Pant
Coterie Baby

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

