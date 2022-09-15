advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best designs from midsize companies in 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Midsize category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Grand Avenue Park Bridge
LMN Architects

A utility bridge that was transformed into an accessible pedestrian bridge connecting a neighborhood in Everett, Washington, to its waterfront district.

Finalist

Ruter Transportation App
NoA Ignite, Bakken & Bæck, and Shortcut

Honorable Mentions

Meeting Owl 3
Owl Labs

Etta: Travel Management Platform
Deem

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

