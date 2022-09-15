The best designs from midsize companies in 2022

Winner
Grand Avenue Park Bridge
LMN Architects
A utility bridge that was transformed into an accessible pedestrian bridge connecting a neighborhood in Everett, Washington, to its waterfront district.
Finalist
Ruter Transportation App
NoA Ignite, Bakken & Bæck, and Shortcut
Honorable Mentions
Meeting Owl 3
Owl Labs
Etta: Travel Management Platform
Deem
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
