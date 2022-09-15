advertisement
The best material innovations in 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Materials category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB
Kohler

A tile collection made almost entirely from recycled waste materials

Finalists

Bio-Alloy
Modern Meadow

HygroShape
ICD + Hylo Tech

OmniFiber
MIT Media Lab

Honorable Mentions

Flek Pure
3form

Made “from” Jordan
Twelve Degrees

Tomorrow’s Materials
Space10

ReWorx
Shaw Industries

Air Baffle
Kirei

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted; Almendra Isabel/Space10]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

