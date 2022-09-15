The most innovative marketing campaigns of 2022

Winner
“Black Beauty Is Beauty”
R/GA and Sephora
A campaign that honors Black contributions to beauty culture and beauty brands while combating the industry’s history of erasure and appropriation
Finalists
Our Wairua, Our Stories
Run Aotearoa
Preservation Play
R/GA
The Safety Squad
Wunderman Thompson France
Honorable Mentions
The Compassionate Pad: “You are Not Alone” Campaign
Hello Colour
The Most Meaningful Snack You Can Give Your Baby
SpoonfulOne
Strength Made Me
Tonal
Less Talk, More Bitcoin
Coinbase
The Lifegiving Light
HSBC
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
