The most innovative marketing campaigns of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Marketing category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

“Black Beauty Is Beauty”
R/GA and Sephora

A campaign that honors Black contributions to beauty culture and beauty brands while combating the industry’s history of erasure and appropriation

Finalists

Our Wairua, Our Stories
Run Aotearoa

Preservation Play
R/GA

The Safety Squad
Wunderman Thompson France

Honorable Mentions

The Compassionate Pad: “You are Not Alone” Campaign
Hello Colour

The Most Meaningful Snack You Can Give Your Baby
SpoonfulOne

Strength Made Me
Tonal

Less Talk, More Bitcoin
Coinbase

The Lifegiving Light
HSBC

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

