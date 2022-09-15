The most innovative marketing campaigns of 2022

Winner “Black Beauty Is Beauty”

R/GA and Sephora

A campaign that honors Black contributions to beauty culture and beauty brands while combating the industry’s history of erasure and appropriation Finalists Our Wairua, Our Stories

Run Aotearoa

Preservation Play

R/GA

The Safety Squad

Wunderman Thompson France Honorable Mentions The Compassionate Pad: “You are Not Alone” Campaign

Hello Colour

The Most Meaningful Snack You Can Give Your Baby

SpoonfulOne

Strength Made Me

Tonal Less Talk, More Bitcoin

Coinbase

The Lifegiving Light

HSBC

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted] This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.