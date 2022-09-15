advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best educational design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Learning category.

The best educational design of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Legal Business Design Hub
University of Richmond School of Law

advertisement
advertisement

An interdisciplinary program that aims to foster entrepreneurial lawyers through courses in business, technology, design, and innovation.

Finalists

Classroom-in-a-Box
Out of the Box Education

advertisement

Fingerspelling with Machine Learning
Hello Monday and American Society for Deaf Children

advertisement

Logitech Pen
Logitech

Sesame Workshop International Digital Platform
Modus Agency

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

North Torrey Pines Living & Learning Neighborhood
HKS

advertisement

Spike Essential
Lego Education

Child Care Redesigned
Brella

advertisement

Micro-Pathways at Community Colleges
Education Design Lab

advertisement

Dwight-Englewood Village & Middle School
Dwight-Englewood School

Liberty Hall Museum: Room of Echoes
Kean University

advertisement

Campus Zottegem
Rosan Bosch Studio

advertisement

Lexend Font
Lexend

Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking, Yale University
Weiss/Manfredi

advertisement

Rubin Museum Mandala Lab
Peterson Rich Office

advertisement

John Lewis Elementary School
Perkins Eastman

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life