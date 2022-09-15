The best educational design of 2022

Winner
Legal Business Design Hub
University of Richmond School of Law
An interdisciplinary program that aims to foster entrepreneurial lawyers through courses in business, technology, design, and innovation.
Finalists
Classroom-in-a-Box
Out of the Box Education
Fingerspelling with Machine Learning
Hello Monday and American Society for Deaf Children
Logitech Pen
Logitech
Sesame Workshop International Digital Platform
Modus Agency
Honorable Mentions
North Torrey Pines Living & Learning Neighborhood
HKS
Spike Essential
Lego Education
Child Care Redesigned
Brella
Micro-Pathways at Community Colleges
Education Design Lab
Dwight-Englewood Village & Middle School
Dwight-Englewood School
Liberty Hall Museum: Room of Echoes
Kean University
Campus Zottegem
Rosan Bosch Studio
Lexend Font
Lexend
Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking, Yale University
Weiss/Manfredi
Rubin Museum Mandala Lab
Peterson Rich Office
John Lewis Elementary School
Perkins Eastman
