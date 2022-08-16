How one company’s “culture code” spurred innovation

Autodesk, a global software and services corporation, is perhaps best known for its design, engineering, and construction tools. And after many years of serving industries where perfection is measured in millimeters, the San Francisco, California–headquartered company has taken a creative and nonlinear approach to imagining how it can aid the designers, builders, and engineers of tomorrow.

Consider its Collision Anthology, a speculative fiction series that explores how technologies from different industries could merge to solve real-world challenges in 10 to 20 years’ time. For instance, could combining holographic technologies with sophisticated floating architecture help island nations facing the effects of climate change protect their coastlines from rising sea levels? Or could fusing genetically engineered coal, data crowdsourcing, and augmented reality fundamentally change the way we design and reshape our world? It’s this kind of out-of-the-box thinking—empowering innovators to dream up the new possible—that Autodesk wants its employees to embrace. “When you’re able to marry culture with mission, that brings about innovation,” says Rita Giacalone, vice president of culture, diversity, and talent development at Autodesk. “It also brings about a true joy, meaning, and fulfillment in Autodesker’s daily work.” This focus on culture-driven innovation has earned Autodesk a spot on Fast Company’s list of Best Workplaces for Innovators.

THE ROLE OF A CULTURE CODE To encourage employees to stay curious and challenge the status quo, Autodesk established a formal culture code in 2018. The code defines shared values, behaviors, and ways of working integral to the company. To help ensure the code is present in all aspects of work, the company launched a series of “culture sprints” to examine current actions, identify roadblocks, and conceive practical solutions. “You have to identify the norm that you want to create and figure out ways to operationalize that within an organization, so it becomes sustained,” Giacalone says. The first sprint, for example, focused on courage, the need to help employees get over their fear of speaking openly, and understand the value of freewheeling debate. After closely studying the topic, Giacalone’s team realized the importance of such coaching. “You have to have psychological safety in order to have courageous conversations and courageous debates,” she says. “Without it, people hold back, and you’re not getting their best ideas.”

The team then worked with employees on such skills as listening openly and responding constructively to become better at challenging ideas even when doing so might be uncomfortable. DIVERSITY AND BELONGING An environment where employees from all backgrounds feel safe and part of a team is critical to fostering creativity and innovation. To that end, Giacalone and her teams run several programs to advance a diverse and inclusive workplace. These include more than a half-dozen “employee resource groups” (ERGs), each with a C-level sponsor, that provide their members with growth opportunities. The company also supports the Next Level program, developed in collaboration with the Black and Latinx ERGs, to expand career potential and advancement opportunities for underrepresented people of color. “We know that when you have more diverse voices at the table, you get that cognitive diversity,” Giacalone says. “And that can lead to better, more innovative outcomes.”