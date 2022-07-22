Fast Company

Help Center
fastco works
FC Executive Board
collections
Newsletter
Events
Courses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Current magazine issue cover
advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:53 pm

Steve Bannon convicted on contempt of Congress, could face two years

The close Trump confidante had refused to appear before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Steve Bannon convicted on contempt of Congress, could face two years
Steve Bannon. [Source Images: Kevin Dietsch/Getty]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Steve Bannon, who is considered to be the brains behind Donald Trump’s ethno-populist rise to power in 2016, has now been convicted on two charges of contempt of Congress. The podcaster and one-time Breitbart News honcho had refused to appear before, or provide documents to, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

advertisement

Before his short, week-long contempt trial began, Bannon had talked tough, saying he would “go medieval” on his enemies (a possible reference to the memorable Ving Rhames line from Pulp Fiction). But his defense lacked teeth; he presented no witnesses, and his arguments in court were mostly rejected by the trial judge, reports the Washington Post.

Of Trump’s circle of confidantes (sometimes referred to as “the clown car“), Bannon has now come closest to paying an actual price for thumbing his nose at the justice system. U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols has scheduled a sentencing hearing for October 21. Each misdemeanor conviction could earn Bannon as much as a year of jail time, or as little as 30 days.

However, the Post points out, since the days of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare back in the late 1940s and early 1950s, nobody has actually done time for contempt of Congress in the U.S.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Fast Company Senior Writer Mark Sullivan covers emerging technology, politics, artificial intelligence, large tech companies, and misinformation. An award-winning San Francisco-based journalist, Sullivan's work has appeared in Wired, Al Jazeera, CNN, ABC News, CNET, and many others.

More

#FCFestival returns to NYC this September! Get your tickets today!

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life