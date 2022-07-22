Steve Bannon convicted on contempt of Congress, could face two years

Of Trump’s circle of confidantes (sometimes referred to as “the clown car“), Bannon has now come closest to paying an actual price for thumbing his nose at the justice system. U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols has scheduled a sentencing hearing for October 21. Each misdemeanor conviction could earn Bannon as much as a year of jail time, or as little as 30 days.
However, the Post points out, since the days of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare back in the late 1940s and early 1950s, nobody has actually done time for contempt of Congress in the U.S.