How a commitment to talent allows this company to focus on the future

In early 2020, PMG—the global independent digital marketing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth—was approached by Best Western Hotels & Resorts to help shape its digital transformation strategy. No one in either organization could have known that the hospitality industry was about to be turned upside down by COVID-19. But the global hotel chain was able to pivot from unprecedented uncertainty to a trajectory of record-breaking growth—thanks to PMG’s data-driven approach to problem solving.

Working at the height of the pandemic, a PMG team customized its company’s proprietary marketing intelligence platform, Alli, to create a real-time dashboard that monitored foot traffic, weather patterns, vaccination rates, gas station visits, and other travel indicators to predict booking behaviors by region. Once the data signaled that people were ready to travel again, the team quickly deployed advertising across a variety of formats, including targeted advertising, to those they determined most likely to book rooms. Before long, Best Western saw the fruits of PMG’s campaign, with bookings surging 27% compared to pre-pandemic levels, and revenue increasing 50% year-over-year. “Along with using data and taking a focused, regional approach, the most important aspect of our work with Best Western was developing a true partnership and working together as one team,” says PMG founder and CEO George Popstefanov. PMG’s commitment to data-driven innovation—and mutually beneficial partnerships—has earned the company a spot on Fast Company’s 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Innovators. EMPOWERING EMPLOYEES PMG prides itself on empowering employees at all levels to generate new ideas and put them into action. “A lot of big, ambitious, global brands ask us to power digital transformation for them,” Popstefanov says. “And to be able to move at the pace of digital transformation, innovation has to be rooted in your culture.”

To this end, the company’s engineering and product teams created an annual Innovation Challenge, a program that encourages employees to identify the biggest hurdles faced by PMG and its brand partners, and find solutions that leverage the Alli technology platform. Ideas that have been implemented—as voted by employees—have generated process efficiencies and financial benefits for both PMG and its clients. THE NEXT GENERATION OF INNOVATORS PMG is also committed to employee growth and development—often starting with new hires. Since the program’s inception, its yearlong Graduate Leadership Program (GLP) has provided management and technical skills training that covers everything from media and client strategies to understanding the technologies that drive PMG’s business. These trainees, or “GLPers,” are placed on established PMG teams and invited to participate in every stage of the process of partnering with brands. The program builds on the company’s commitment to talent development and growth, with nearly a quarter of current employees having come through the program. “The Graduate Leadership Program is really core to who we are and how we operate, and a lot of our more advanced innovations have been driven by GLPers,” Popstefanov says. This year, PMG initiated a partnership with a local community college, to provide training, skill-building, networking, continuing education opportunities, and, ultimately, to give more diverse students access to careers in digital. It’s just another way that demonstrates PMG’s commitment to creating a culture that values diversity and rewards innovation.