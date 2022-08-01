3 tech-savvy ways to find more balance between your life and job

Multiple research studies show that balancing personal and work life can lead to increased employee morale, better professional performance, and better overall health. A higher life satisfaction is also associated with maintaining work-life balance. Experts believe that balancing stress requires various activities, but a better balance can be found when employers help facilitate it. In this article, we’ll look at three ways employers can help improve the work-life balance of their employees.

Create a flexible working environment With more and more employees jumping ship and switching jobs during the Great Resignation, flexibility is one of the most important aspects of a job today. Employees expect various benefits, including more time off, more time to spend with family, and the option to work remotely or hybrid. Technology can be a great way to enable employees to work remotely or have a hybrid schedule. This means they can take advantage of working from home a few days a week while still accomplishing their workday tasks. Remote work can also mean you can tap into talent from all over the globe, not just from whomever is available near you. You also can use technology to enable a flexible work environment. If your business is growing, you can utilize a scalable digital phone network for your office. This will allow you to set up extension devices for employeeswithout their needing to bring in their personal cell phones, and will help streamline internal communications.

In either case, a flexible working environment will improve productivity, help your company move away from a 20th century mindset, and embrace a workplace focused on results rather than busy work. Invest in mental and emotional health resources In addition to more flexible schedules, many employees are also looking for more benefits. According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 71% of adults reported at least one classic symptom of stress, such as feeling anxious or overwhelmed or having a headache. The workplace is a key location for activities that can improve the well-being of adults. Workplace wellness programs can help find at-risk employees and connect them with resources and support to help reduce and manage stress. Today, some of the most popular benefits offered are additional mental and emotional health resources. Work is one of the biggest stressors in an employee’s life, and giving them resources to help manage that stress will go a long way in supporting their mental health.

Many companies offer mindfulness training, meditation opportunities, even yoga. Others offer access to conversations and exercises for dealing with stress and anxiety. Remember to incorporate your teams’ feedback and perceptions about their feelings into planning future activities. One stressor that all employees face is rising costs. In fact, earning less than $75,000 is directly tied to decreased happiness. Increasing employee pay can help take a load off their mind and help them be better workers, especially in the face of rising inflation where the cost of basic living necessities, such as food, goods, and car ownership, have increased dramatically. The average cost of owning a new car is just over $11,000 in the first year alone, so imagine how much your employees will benefit from increased pay. Adding these resources and others can help your employees better manage the stress and anxiety associated with their lives. By giving your workers more of these resources, you’ll help reduce stress and improve workflows across your company. Additionally, you’ll retain more employees and also find new valuable talent.

Provide access to continuing education Finally, when it comes to enhancing employee work-life balance, providing access to continuing education can also help. Continuing educational resources will allow your employees to continue to develop themselves, personally and professionally. By enhancing your workers’ skills, you’re also investing in them and ensuring they can continue to benefit your company in the future. Education also can include providing access to information about benefits that are available to them. For example, your firm can provide seminars on the advantages of term life insurance or other retirement benefits. Educating your employees about these perks can positively impact their health and well-being beyond the confines of the office and also reach their personal lives. Providing access to continuing education and advising employees about the benefits they have is a great way to help improve their work-life balance. Additionally, continuing education is even easier with hybrid work structures and advancing technology.

Improving work-life balance doesn’t just mean giving your employees less work or letting them leave early. Enhancing your team and employees’ work-life balance means making meaningful changes to the types of benefits you offer them. Changes you make don’t have to be huge, either; they can be as simple as giving employees more flexibility, offering them additional resources, and helping them further their professional development. Utilizing these three tips can help improve your employees’ lives and bring greater success and results to your organization. Nahla Davies is a software engineer and a technical copywriter based in New York.