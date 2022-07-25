The next economy: creating new ways to shop, work, and play

With the advent of virtual environments and immersive technologies, the vision for the metaverse is coming into focus. Consumer journeys are beginning to weave in and out of virtual and physical worlds as new experiences come to life through augmented, virtual, and mixed reality platforms.

In March, for example, tens of thousands of people attended the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week. In this immersive virtual world, they experienced cutting-edge fashion, met designers, attended musical events and after-parties, exchanged non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and bought identical outfits for themselves and their digital twins. Despite a few technical challenges—to be expected in these early days—Metaverse Fashion Week was an important experiment for the established apparel industry heavyweights that participated. Companies across industries should be exploring the opportunities inherent in the “Next Economy,” where this type of experiential commerce will transform how and where we work, play, shop, socialize, and consume entertainment. While it is early in the development of the metaverse, the signposts are clear that we’ll increasingly live in this immersive world:

Research indicates that one in four will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, entertainment, and social engagement by 2026.

Precursors to the metaverse—super apps and experiential social commerce—are growing rapidly, and there is significant traction in video gaming and eSports. More than 80% of Gen Z spends time today in virtual gaming worlds—7.3 hours a week, on average. Expansion of the metaverse, however, goes beyond Gen Z and the gaming and fashion industries. Gen X and Baby Boomers plan to spend time there, luxury goods are appearing prominently, and virtual reality is proliferating in education, healthcare, and job training.

Then there’s the human factor. Research has found that about half of Gen Z and millennials see their virtual identity as an extension of their physical self and believe online friendships can be as strong as those formed “in real life.” IMPLICATIONS AND SIGNALS TO WATCH We can expect commerce in the metaverse to evolve similarly to social networks. They will start by building consumer engagement through avatar creation and personalization. They will then foster community building by connecting people based on interests and activities. As people spend more and more time in these worlds, it will attract brands who want to be where their customers are, leading to advertising and, ultimately, fulfillment and commerce. Business leaders, product teams, and technologists need to start preparing for the advent of these worlds. They can do this in a few ways: 1. Follow the tech.

IoT devices, edge computing, and artificial intelligence will enable hyper-local, bespoke experiences, while quantum computing and 5G/6G connectivity will give us the computing power and connective speed to power compelling, interactive metaverse environments. The digital wallets needed to navigate them will become as ubiquitous as email addresses. Innovations in digital identity, cybersecurity, open banking, and digital asset exchange will bring the metaverse’s promise closer to realization. 2. Follow the use cases. Today, our digital twins might try on clothes, virtually walk through a house for sale on another continent or sit in the front row at a stadium concert. Tomorrow, personalized physical-virtual experiences will be possible when consumers can start a purchase journey in the metaverse and conclude it in a physical store.

3. Follow the rule makers. Regulations are needed to address data sharing and protect privacy in the metaverse. And we’ll need more international cooperation among industry leaders to establish interoperability across virtual environments and rectify inconsistencies and contradictions in countries’ laws and agendas. 4. Follow the money.

Corporations, venture capitalists, and private equity companies deposited more than $120 billion in the metaverse in the first five months of 2022, more than double the $57 billion invested in all of 2021. We can see how these environments are likely to develop by observing where investors are placing bets. Industry analysts say the metaverse will be too big to ignore. One investment bank says it will be an $8 trillion to $13 trillion opportunity by 2030 with as many as 5 billion users. We’ll see new business models in diverse sectors, including entertainment, hospitality, financial services, and retail. Metaverse Fashion Week was an early foray into this immersive future of commerce, but the party is just getting started. In the coming years, significant innovations will transform how we think about exchanging goods and services and delivering new experiences. Learn more about how Mastercard is exploring these emerging spaces and accelerating the future of commerce.

Ken Moore is the chief innovation officer at Mastercard.