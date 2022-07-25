Here’s how to connect corporate growth with social responsibility

When was the last time your company’s leadership took time to review its driven purpose as it relates to social responsibilities? If it’s been a while, then chances are it may be time to expand on the organization’s code of ethics—as your workforce continues to grow into a more diversified and inclusive space.

advertisement

advertisement

Below, 14 Fast Company Executive Board members offer tips that will help managers maintain an open mind and evolve their mission to reflect the current climate and culture. 1. MAKE SOCIAL OBLIGATIONS A PRIORITY. If leaders care about social responsibilities they need to have those items prioritized throughout the organization, not siloed into a separate project or division. We care deeply about safety so it’s not just our head of Trust and Safety in those meetings, but our CEO, general counsel, and heads of marketing, product, and engineering. – Geoff Cook, The Meet Group

advertisement

advertisement

2. STAY UP ON THE MEGATRENDS. Be cognizant of megatrends and issues that affect the social well-being of others. Understand how your company’s capabilities can be applied to addressing specific problems. Be willing to share your ideas for solutions openly and explicitly. Establishing your place as a thought leader will position you for the time when resources flow to fix these problems. – Todd Slind, Locana 3. PUT YOUR WORDS INTO ACTION.

advertisement

Quit diversity theater and performative allyship. Live by your words and put them into action. Business leaders need to stop seeing LGBTQA+, people with disabilities, and people of color as a PR opportunity. Instead, they should start making real changes within their ranks and C-Suite toward true diversity, respect, and equality. – Kathy Leake, Crux Intelligence 4. HIRE PEOPLE WHO ARE UNDER-REPRESENTED. Social responsibility can directly lead to corporate growth and a company’s ROI. Seek out under-represented talent to enhance your workforce, because hiring overlooked communities, including people with disabilities and formerly incarcerated individuals, could have a direct and positive impact on corporate growth. – Nicholas Wyman, Institute for Workplace Skills & Innovation

advertisement

5. CREATE ADDED-VALUE OPPORTUNITIES. Consumers of the future are conscious about how they spend their money. Everyone is becoming more values-driven and we, as brands and companies, must reflect that in order to stay relevant. You don’t have to sacrifice principles for performance. – Marisa Ricciardi, The Ricciardi Group 6. EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS CODE OF ETHICS.

advertisement

As your business expands, it’s important to evaluate and reevaluate your business values, especially when it comes to social responsibilities. It could be time to adopt a business code of ethics or expand on one. As your workforce grows and there is more responsibility being delegated, make sure that you have clear standards in place to promote diversity, sustainability, health, and giving back. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 7. LEAD BY EXAMPLE IN ESG AND CSR INITIATIVES. Gen Z and Millennial employees want to make the world a better place, so, we need to lead by example in environmental, social, governance; and corporate social responsibility initiatives. For instance, here at Mindgrub Technologies, our sister foundation is heavily invested in science, tech, engineering, art, math, and design thinking, to keep our team engaged and to inspire recruits around our progressive goals. – Todd Marks, Mindgrub Technologies

advertisement

8. APPLY TO BECOME A ‘B’ CORPORATION. Apply for and commit to being a “B” Corp. When we signed on to become one a decade ago, not only did we lock in a standard for operating that has continued to compel us to make more socially responsible choices every day, but through their rigorous qualification process, we learned where our gaps were and have been able to direct funding and decision making power to those areas throughout the years. – Jason Cottrell, Myplanet 9. SEEK ESG FRAMEWORK GUIDANCE FROM PEERS

advertisement

Don’t reinvent the wheel, instead, begin by adopting an ESG framework that is likely to exist in your industry. In general, check with your industry groups and peer organizations. They will often have a wealth of guidance and pre-assessment documents to get you started. You don’t need to go it alone. – Dean Calhoun, Affygility Solutions 10. UPDATE YOUR COMPANY MISSION STATEMENT. Most companies have a mission statement and a list of core values. Keep in mind that while core values don’t change, mission statements can evolve to reflect current social responsibilities. Re-evaluate your mission statement. Employees are more engaged when they believe the work they do is connected to the greater good. Greater engagement leads to higher retention and can impact corporate growth. – Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital

advertisement

11. BUILD A DIVERSE TEAM ENVIRONMENT. Corporate growth starts with diverse teams. Diversity in thought, perspectives, experiences, and skills, in a psychologically safe environment that fuels speaking up, growth mindset, and innovation will organically achieve social responsibility that ties back to corporate growth. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 12. FOCUS ON DOUBLE-BOTTOM-LINE REVENUE ACTIVITIES.

advertisement

Social responsibility and revenue are not mutually exclusive activities. However, it takes creativity, discipline, and hard work to align your social mission with your revenue mission. When it comes to your approach to sales, focus on double-bottom-line revenue activities, not a win-at-all-costs mentality. This is different for every company but possible when it’s truly a part of your goals. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 13. DONATE TO A FAVORITE CHARITY. We made a commitment in 2020 to donate money to charity for every campaign we do. Since we are an influencer marketing agency, we decided the best way to do this was to earmark $5 for every creator used on a campaign. We’ve adjusted the charities over the last three years, but have consistently made donations on a quarterly basis, and these have only grown as our business has grown. – Danielle Wiley, Sway Group LLC

advertisement

14. TAKE CARE OF YOUR WORKFORCE. It is easy to see profit start to come in and think of ways to trim more to make even more. You need a strong foundation to run properly and that includes happy and healthy employees. A lot of companies—even when doing well—will cut back on what they are contributing to their employees’ benefits and perks when it should really be the opposite. It is your social responsibility to take care of your workforce to better your local economy. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand