8 reasons to build a mobile-friendly business operation

Mobile optimization has not only changed how consumers move through their personal lives, but it has also elevated the way C-Suite executives maintain their daily business workflow.

If leaders intend to continue a steady sales funnel that is flowing with new prospects, then it’s also key to engage in digital platforms that enable them to meet customers exactly where they are at—and on the go. Below, Fast Company Executive Board members discuss eight areas in the digital landscape that can increase a company’s exposure and growth potential in today’s marketplace. 1. BROADER FLEXIBILITY AND SERVICES

Mobile accessibility is essential to meeting the needs of young people on platforms where they spend their time. By accommodating users on mobile, companies can provide privacy, flexibility, and ease. As an LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention organization, expanding our 24/7 lifeline services to include text and chat enabled us to reach more young people in crisis where they feel most comfortable. – Amit Paley, The Trevor Project 2. CUSTOMER SATISFACTION Customers demand a channel of choice engagement with brands as well as a seamless experience. Too many brands enter mobile without a defined strategy or the team lacks the skills to prioritize what truly matters. This causes customers to experience friction and feelings of frustration. A well-defined mobile strategy accelerates customer acquisition and offers a lifetime value to consumers by engaging in channels of choice. – Zack Hamilton, Stingray Group, Inc.

3. REVENUE BUILDER With mobile commerce expected to nearly double in sales between 2020 and 2025 in the United States, building highly effective desktop and mobile e-commerce sites is imperative for brands to acquire new customers. Using our patent-pending “Two-Tap” technology on mobile sites and social media, the brands we serve can expand their customer reach and drive incremental revenue through personalized text messages. – Sara Varni, Attentive 4. HIGHER WORKFLOW PRODUCTIVITY

The biggest challenge that managers, directors, and senior executives are faced with in today’s environment is creating the capacity to scale. Leveraging the use of mobile applications has created so much more productivity for companies in terms of getting things done through connectivity, data, and real-time insights. – Craig Jones, StarCompliance 5. GREATER ACCESSIBILITY TO SERVICE TEAMS Mobile optimization allows our customer service team to be even more accessible to our consumers. Our customers can connect with us through features such as live chat and direct messaging, all on the go. This builds greater brand loyalty which generates more peer-to-peer selling. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

6. TARGETED ON-DEMAND CONTENT AVAILABILITY It allows more people to not only have access to our content (and enjoy it on the fly) but also allows us to target specific geographic areas for more opportunities to penetrate markets with laser focus. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency 7. UBIQUITOUS CONNECTIVITY

Mobile has made connectivity ubiquitous. In the wellness industry, it has changed the way consumers approach their routine, from booking to taking classes anytime (including virtually), and the way our customers manage their business from anywhere and anytime. – Sunil Rajasekar, Mindbody 8. SMOOTHER BUSINESS EXCHANGE Mobile is everything nowadays. Everyone didn’t have a supercomputer in their pocket 15 years ago and companies need to acclimate to that. The ability to do proper optimization for a mobile experience is key to any successful business online. Even working with new trends like QR codes that were force taught to consumers is another way of noticing mobile optimization and its capabilities. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand