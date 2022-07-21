Amazon’s $3.9 billion One Medical acquisition is already raising data privacy concerns

The purchase grows Amazon’s footprint in healthcare considerably—a goal Jeff Bezos first set back in 2018, the year he and Warren Buffet and Jamie Dimon launched Haven, an Amazon-Berkshire Hathaway-JPMorgan Chase mega-venture, created to solve America’s healthcare woes. That effort fizzled out in 2021; but Amazon has stayed busy since, unveiling Amazon Care, its in-house primary- and urgent-care service for employees, and acquiring the pharmacy service PillPack.

For now, Amazon says it has only entered into a definitive merger agreement with One Medical, meaning the deal hasn’t closed yet. Those details, though, won’t stop this from representing an epic new layer of service bundling: Amazon, your online marketplace, grocer, streaming service, smart-speaker provider, and cloud-computing service, is soon to be your brick-and-mortar healthcare clinic, too. With One Medical, Amazon will get a practice consisting of over 180 offices in two dozen U.S. cities that partners with another 8,000-plus companies to provide their employees a variety of health benefits, everything from in-person to virtual care.

Around since 2007, One Medical comes with a loyal customer base, though a number of them immediately took to social media Thursday morning to raise alarms over what Amazon’s acquisition could mean for their private medical data.