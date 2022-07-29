Want to keep innovating? Get rid of the baggage holding you down

When it comes to application development, companies want to move fast—but they also want to make sure they get things right. Sometimes, however, these two approaches don’t mix. Organizations take so much time dotting I’s and crossing T’s that they become weighed down by their visions, or they rely too much on third-party product development. What could have been innovation ends up being inertia.

Don’t let this happen. Lose the excess baggage you don’t need, expedite your development processes, and innovate at scale. Here’s how: LEVEL UP AND TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR INNOVATION DESTINY Think of innovation in terms of maturity levels:

Low maturity: At this level, companies are just starting out or entering a new market. They need to scale up quickly, so they hire big outside firms to help with development. Mid-maturity: Eventually, these companies strive for greater agility to better compete in their markets. They may start to implement internal innovation labs while still holding onto their relationships with outside consultants. As internal capabilities mature, these organizations should start to rely on their consultants to help build internal capabilities. This means leveraging outside consultants to help set the strategy and ensure that the proper processes are in place so that internal teams can deliver quality software predictably and reliably. Full maturity: Companies at this stage have established a full-fledged digital services department. That department is completely funded and works on all product development. These companies are agile and produce scalable solutions. In short, they’ve taken control of their destinies.

How do you get to full maturity? The first and most important step is to break the model you’ve adopted in the low and mid-maturity stages. Agencies should not own your ability to innovate; that’s an old-school way of doing business. You need to take control of your own IP and innovation destiny. Step two involves building out your own internal capabilities. Create and fund internal teams dedicated to in-house product development. There’s no need to go big here, at least not yet. In fact, smaller teams can lead to greater agility and greater chances for collaboration, both within the team and with other parts of your organization. Keep in mind that this is in addition to general IT spending. Even the large firms that are already paying for a big IT team are mainly focusing those teams on maintenance and backend work—not the innovative stuff we’re talking about here.

Bottom line: By building your in-house development capabilities, you’ll keep your money in-house too. Instead of paying big-name consultants, you can pay your team to launch your product. DON’T SPEND TIME—AND MONEY—SEEKING PERFECTION Now, it’s time to put those funds to good use and move forward with product development and launch.

Unfortunately, this is another place a lot of companies get into trouble. Organizations can become too precious with their solutions. They spend too much time iterating, and not enough deploying. As a result, development times get extended, launch windows are missed, and marketplace opportunities go out the window. Here’s a hard truth: to stay innovative and agile, and not miss your chance at a breakthrough success, you need to be able to cut the cord and call your work done. How do you know when it’s time to let go?

Place a value on development: Understand how much it’s going to cost to move your product through each stage of development, then place a value on those costs for what they should generate in the market. When you begin to see costs overrunning that value, move on to the next phase of development. Implement stage-gated funding: With stage-gated funding, your solution passes through predetermined goals (or gates) throughout the development process. Stage-gated funding limits risk and improves the likelihood of success by forcing applications to meet predetermined standards. It also allows teams to measure applications based on four criteria: market validation, customer validation, limited/trial launch, and global launch. Focus on moving value to the market: Stop wasting time researching and iterating ad nauseam. Take an agile approach and get your product out there as fast as possible. This doesn’t mean putting out a shoddy or bug-filled application. It means failing fast and breaking things during the development process, fixing problems as you go along, launching expeditiously, and then learning from the issues that cropped up so you can avoid them in the future.

Use the innovation investment model to measure ROI post-launch: This approach allows you to compare profits to the costs associated with R&D and other elements involved in the creation of the application. Ask, was it worth it? If not, how can you reduce development costs next time? Can you cut back on development time or research? Then, take these learnings and apply them to your next development cycle (and the next one after that). Remember: Amazon wasn’t perfect at launch. It grew into what we know today through iteration, evolution, and continuous refinement. Amazon and other companies taught us that the organizations that launch quickly—and then evolve just as quickly—while owning their own destiny are the ones that can ultimately achieve their goals. Take a cue from them. Take control, move fast, and drop the baggage.

Patrick Sheridan is co-founder and CEO of Modus Create