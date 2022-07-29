Dear leaders: It’s time to wake up and bring your organization back to life with gamification

I believe one of the biggest lies managers are told is that people are bad or unwilling. But have you considered that some employees are more troubled than troublesome? An out-of-touch management style and miserable corporate culture can claim casualties on both sides.

But when did it all become so soulless? To the employee weathered and beaten by bad managers, organizational confusion, toxicity, and sheer boredom: I understand you. But that pall of grayness over your company is likely the same dark cloud that has leached all color from your manager’s world—from their own manager all the way up to the “goal-making executives.” They aren’t all bad people, and may not even realize what they’re doing. They may just be lost in the vortex of shareholder pressure, fear, and anxiety. There is no game for them anymore, other than the game of not being eaten alive, or worse, losing their title. Everybody loses under the tyranny of this existentialist fear, but in a life-and-death struggle, the answer is life. Human connectivity and aspiration are the beating heart of any organization’s success, and gamification is a strategy that can break the shackles.

There is no limit to the games that can be created to align specific company goals with individual accomplishment: game-based learning, leaderboards, instant recognition, sirens, bull horns, badges, cash promotions, gift libraries, and bonuses, to name just a few. It’s time to wake up and implement gamification to bring both your team and organization back to life. YOU PROBABLY KNOW SOMEONE LIKE THIS

You may have experienced the disengaged manager who shows zero affinity for their people. They become like a tragicomic Shakespearean king, oblivious to their self-obsession. To that manager, smite thyself! Wake up to the incredible people around you! If you tap into their creative potential, you can break the death grip over your company. I believe the Great Resignation was an index of the lack of care and communication between companies and their people. Under the watch of old, boring managers, it festered into a terrible wound. In my experience, the primary issue with managing an increasingly remote workforce is a lack of human-centered experience. What we took for granted before now needs to be affirmed: You are real and I am real. We all have the desire to be seen, to feel appreciated, and to grow.

Gamification can bring back that sense of our common humanity because it increases collaboration between people striving for the same thing. That is also why online communities that offer multi-level rewards and privileges, such as Stack Overflow and Wikipedia (and even sellers on Amazon), have been so successful. The flame of life and work can be reignited by returning to what people love—accomplishing our goals by making our challenges a game to conquer. USE YOUR GREAT EMPLOYEES

To some managers, employees should just buckle down and “do their jobs.” I believe that kind of thinking is archaic. If you’re not motivating people to pursue a clear goal, you’re crushing their hopes and dreams before they have even been nursed to life. The only difference between gamification and setting tough but achievable targets is the feedback mechanism—there will be rewards, status, and acknowledgment when goals are met. Games appeal to our human spirit and are a vital tool to build community through friendship and adventure. The relentless personal drive to evolve can also create a strong association between overcoming challenges and job satisfaction.

When human values are made a defining feature of a strong workplace culture, collaboration, creativity, and productivity can flourish. TAKE A LEAP OF COURAGE Having fun may feel counter-intuitive for the brow-beaten manager, so gather your courage. At Massive Alliance, the same month we launched our Executive Editor game aimed at producing the highest number of articles ever published, we had the highest number of cancellations. We issued the bonuses anyway.

The following month, we recorded our highest income. Who published the articles? The people who felt valued and motivated by the game. In another case, we made the promise of a trip to Disney for staff after we hit 3 million in annual subscriptions. As a startup, by the time we made the target, we were treading water financially. But we still went, because nothing shouts killjoy like canceling Disney. To take the courage that games will deliver, here is a simple formula to follow:

Identify your priorities as a manager. Evaluate what metric or KPI would be a sign of good progress or growth. Gamify each of those metrics. Make them the No.1 campaign for your area and push them with enthusiasm. LET THE GAMES BEGIN If leaders don’t wake up, you may lose your best employees to companies that engage them. The Great Resignation has shown us that the old rules no longer apply. Large corporations can become completely metric-based with no human connectivity. When the system is broken, employees will run for the exit. Through gamification, you can not only meet your objectives, but also create a happy and productive workforce. This might be your last wake-up call. The system may have beaten down your team, but gamification can lift them back up.

Brook Zimmatore is a media and publishing technologist, entrepreneur and author.