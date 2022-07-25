4 great free under-the-radar tools for more manageable meetings

Until we master the mysterious art of telepathy—which seems a long way off—we’re stuck with meetings.

Fortunately, there are plenty of free tools that can take the sting out of scheduling, coming up with agendas, note-taking, and more. Here are a few to check out.

Simple scheduling with YouCanBook.me

YouCanBook.me takes the pain out of figuring out a time to connect by hooking into your calendar and serving up a landing page that your coworkers, clients, or customers can use to schedule a meeting with you.

The service integrates with Google or Microsoft accounts, features automatic time-zone detection, automatically creates links for Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, and sends out reminders to cut down on no-shows.