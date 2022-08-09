America needs more Black doctors. This HBCU president is doing something about it

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

Xavier University of Louisiana, the only historically Black Catholic university in the U.S., has sent more African American students and students of color on to earn medical degrees and PhDs in the health sciences than any other higher education institution in the country. And soon, XULA will be able to produce Black MDs of its own, with a new medical school announced by President Reynold Verret in April.

The plan is a logical extension of programs that Verret—a Haitian-born, Brooklyn-raised biochemist and immunologist—has championed since taking the helm at the university in 2016. Verret has led the charge in developing new preprofessional programs in high-growth fields where Black representation is low, particularly in healthcare, including public health, speech pathology, pharmaceutical studies, and health analytics. In partnership with Louisiana hospital network Ochsner Health, in 2020 Xavier launched the first physician’s assistant program at an HBCU (fewer than 4% of PAs are Black), and in March 2021 announced two new graduate degree programs, in genetic counseling and health informatics.

Xavier’s College of Pharmacy, the oldest in the state, also got a major upgrade on Verret’s watch, with the opening of the Qatar Pharmacy Pavilion in 2019, built with $12.5 million in funding from the Gulf nation that was part of a larger, post-Hurricane Katrina rebuilding effort in the region. (Accepting large sums from foreign countries has become the norm in higher education; Saudi Arabia has given millions to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, and Cornell has a medical campus in Qatar.)