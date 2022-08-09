Meet the scientists who created the first open-source COVID-19 vaccine

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

As an inoculation, there’s nothing revolutionary about Corbevax, the groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine developed by Maria Elena Bottazzi and Peter Hotez, infectious disease experts and colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine. That’s the point. While companies like BioNTech, Moderna, and J&J used novel technology to race effective-but-pricey mRNA and viral vector vaccines to market, “we’ve always focused on vaccine technologies that can be used in low- and middle-income countries,” says Hotez. “The most widely produced vaccine in developing countries is the recombinant protein hepatitis B vaccine, which is made through microbial fermentation in yeast.” To make Corbevax, he and Bottazzi leveraged that same technology—which they were already using for a prototype SARS vaccine—but changed the target virus to SARS-CoV-2. Without Big Pharma funding or the Operation Warp Speed and G7 grants, they worked to raise money from foundations, individuals, and companies like Texas’ Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which donated $1 million to fund the vaccine’s development in 2020 and renewed its commitment in January 2022.

The vaccine they ultimately developed is low-cost, vegan (an important consideration in predominantly Muslim areas), and requires only simple refrigeration. Most remarkably, it’s the first open-source vaccine for COVID-19—which means that manufacturers can produce it without paying onerous royalties, helping address a glaring inequity in vaccine distribution. (Poorer countries have a COVID-19 vaccination rate of just 18% versus 72% in high-income countries.) “We want to remove as many barriers as possible,” Bottazzi says, “especially man-made barriers because we already have to deal with scientific challenges, financial challenges. Why add more?”

After winning emergency-use approval in India last December, Corbevax is being manufactured there by Biological E, and more than 30 million doses have already been administered. Manufacturers in Indonesia, Botswana, and Bangladesh have also received licenses. For their work, Bottazzi and Hotez have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Says Bottazzi, “I grew up in Honduras, surrounded by all these microbes and the reality of poverty, the challenges in access to medicine. So, there’s a proud feeling of all the hard work being recognized.”