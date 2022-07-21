This new apartment building in Amsterdam is new housing for wildlife, not just humans

Amsterdam is in the midst of a housing shortage, and a new building will help, adding 82 apartments to the city’s inventory. But it will also help a different, nonhuman housing shortage, providing much-needed habitat for several other species, from nests in the façade for birds and bats to landscaping that supports hedgehogs and fish.

“We’re aiming for a few species of animals that now are disappearing from the city, like sparrows or bats or some types of butterflies, and tried to recreate their perfect habitat within this building,” says Jos-Willem van Oorschot, architect partner and director at VenhoevenCS architecture+urbanism, which partnered with DS Landschapsarchitecten on the design.

The site, on an island in a river near the city center, formerly housed a wastewater treatment plant, but is being transformed into a sustainable, car-free neighborhood. The new building, called Proto-Zoöp Zeeburg, uses a unique “zoöp” model that requires decision-making boards to include a voice representing nonhuman interests. (The name, short for zoöperation, is a combination of coop and zoe, the Greek word for life.) As the architects worked on the design, a “speaker for life” advocated for nature as each decision was made.

The terraced design creates plant-filled micro-habitats on roofs at different heights, with systems incorporated to store rainwater and keep the plants irrigated. “All of the roofs are different,” says van Oorschot. “The ones that are, for instance, closer to ground, are wetter. Some of them are more in the sunlight, so they are drier, and they have grasses. Some of them have higher bushes, so that will be for birds to hide. Some of them have plants that also provide food for birds or other animals.” The highest rooftop won’t be planted but will include soil where seeds can naturally germinate.