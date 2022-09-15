18 designs that made a big impact in 2022

Winner
Camera Switches
Google
An accessibility feature on Android devices that responds to gestures like smiles or raised eyebrows, allowing users of all physical abilities to communicate through a digital interface.
Finalists
Aclima Pro
Aclima
Automated Range Coop
Pasturebird
Breastcancer.org
Work & Co
Timberline Solar Energy Shingle
GAF Energy
Visor Urbano
State Government of Jalisco, Mexico
Honorable Mentions
Open Source Homelessness Initiative
John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects
Predictive Technology to Cultivate Kindness
Nextdoor
Storefront for Food Banks
DoorDash
Decarbonizing Farming
Hellon
Improving Food Allergy Risk Comprehension
SpoonfulOne
Spacemaker Microclimate Analysis
Autodesk
Empathetic Digital Mental Health Services
NHSX
Verified Building Materials Transparency
DLR Group
Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew
Nike
BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh
Instrument
Temporary Refugee Housing
Airbnb
Giving Gap
Work & Co
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.