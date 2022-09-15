advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

18 designs that made a big impact in 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Impact category.

18 designs that made a big impact in 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Camera Switches
Google

advertisement
advertisement

An accessibility feature on Android devices that responds to gestures like smiles or raised eyebrows, allowing users of all physical abilities to communicate through a digital interface.

Finalists

Aclima Pro
Aclima

advertisement

Automated Range Coop
Pasturebird

advertisement

Breastcancer.org
Work & Co

Timberline Solar Energy Shingle
GAF Energy

advertisement

Visor Urbano
State Government of Jalisco, Mexico

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

Open Source Homelessness Initiative
John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

Predictive Technology to Cultivate Kindness
Nextdoor

advertisement

Storefront for Food Banks
DoorDash

advertisement

Decarbonizing Farming
Hellon

Improving Food Allergy Risk Comprehension
SpoonfulOne

advertisement

Spacemaker Microclimate Analysis
Autodesk

advertisement

Empathetic Digital Mental Health Services
NHSX

Verified Building Materials Transparency
DLR Group

advertisement

Nike x Serena Williams Design Crew
Nike

advertisement

BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh
Instrument

Temporary Refugee Housing
Airbnb

advertisement

Giving Gap
Work & Co

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life