advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best hospitality-related designs of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Hospitality category.

The best hospitality-related designs of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Digital Redesign
Airbnb

advertisement
advertisement

A digital redesign that focused on experiences instead of destinations

Finalists

Capital One Travel
Capital One

advertisement

Civilian Hotel
Rockwell Group

advertisement

Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel
Proper Hospitality

The Green O
The Lipson Family and Mutuus Studio

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

Downtown L.A. Shared Workspace
Bond Collective

advertisement

Stellar Pizza
Stellar Pizza

Solato P15
NewDealDesign

advertisement

Solato Store
NewDealDesign

advertisement

Haworth Hotel
Haworth

Daily Provisions
Base Design

advertisement

1 Hotel Toronto
Rockwell Group

advertisement

Casa Dani
Rockwell Group

[All Photos: courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

advertisement

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life