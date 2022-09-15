The best hospitality-related designs of 2022

Winner
Digital Redesign
Airbnb
A digital redesign that focused on experiences instead of destinations
Finalists
Capital One Travel
Capital One
Civilian Hotel
Rockwell Group
Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel
Proper Hospitality
The Green O
The Lipson Family and Mutuus Studio
Honorable Mentions
Downtown L.A. Shared Workspace
Bond Collective
Stellar Pizza
Stellar Pizza
Solato P15
NewDealDesign
Solato Store
NewDealDesign
Haworth Hotel
Haworth
Daily Provisions
Base Design
1 Hotel Toronto
Rockwell Group
Casa Dani
Rockwell Group
