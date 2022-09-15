The best home design of 2022

A vacuum that improves air quality using a HEPA-14 filtration system, built to be easily repaired and recycled

Hardie Architectural Collection

James Hardie

Portal Go

Meta

Resonate

Resonate

Timberline Solar Energy Shingle

GAF Energy

Lennar

Work & Co

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.