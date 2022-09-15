advertisement
The best home design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Home category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

HEPA Vacuum
Airsign

A vacuum that improves air quality using a HEPA-14 filtration system, built to be easily repaired and recycled

Finalists

Aim Lighting Collection by Gantri
Smart Design

Carbon Negative Rugs
Flor

Housegoods
Houseplant

HygroShape
ICD + Hylo Tech

Rock.01 3D Printed Sink by Daniel Arsham
Kohler

Smart Electrical Panel
Span

Honorable Mentions

Nebia by Moen Quattro Showers
Moen

Axor One Collection
Axor

Upkept by Consumer Reports
Blue Label Labs

Café Modern Glass 90 Series Wall Oven
GE Appliances

Verdera Display
Kohler

Bob, the Mini Dishwasher
Daan Technologies

Dawn EZ-Squeeze
Proctor & Gamble

Paint and Wall Coverings
Backdrop

Series 11 Combination Steam Oven
Fisher & Paykel

Design with Frank
Design with Frank

Hardie Architectural Collection
James Hardie

Portal Go
Meta

Resonate
Resonate

Timberline Solar Energy Shingle
GAF Energy

Lennar
Work & Co

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

