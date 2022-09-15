advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most important healthcare design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Health category.

The most important healthcare design of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

The Behavioral Health Experience
Philips Experience Design

advertisement
advertisement

A redesign of emergency departments so that pediatric behavioral health patients felt calmer and had a sense of control

Finalists

Avive
NewDealDesign

advertisement

Breastcancer.org
Work & Co

advertisement

Digital Redesign
Kaiser Permanente and YML

Spoken Rx
American Council of the Blind, CVS, and Identiv

advertisement

Virtual Vision Test
Warby Parker

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

CVS Health by Michael Graves Design
CVS Pharmacy

Beam
R-Zero

advertisement

Ezzeri
Interwoven

advertisement

Empathetic Digital Mental Health Services
NHSX

KardiaMobile
AliveCor

advertisement

HumanFirst
NewDealDesign

advertisement

Cue+
Cue Health

Fend
Ammunition

advertisement

Vive
R-Zero

advertisement

CancerBuddy
Frog and Bone Marrow Cancer Foundation

Apparel for the Modern Healthcare Professional
Figs

advertisement

Life on Your Terms
Made for Living

Heartsaver Virtual: CPR Training
American Heart Association

Loma Linda University Medical Center
NBBJ

AdaptDX Pro
Artefact

iKure Health Hub
HDR

Real
BHDM Design

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life