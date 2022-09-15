advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best graphic design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Graphic Design category.

The best graphic design of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

North American Syllabics
Typotheque

advertisement
advertisement

A set of fonts that made it possible to digitize several Indigenous languages.

Finalists

Girl Scouts of the USA Brand Identity
Collins

advertisement

Helvetica Goes Variable
Monotype

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

Bloom Season
Mailchimp

Endeavor
Wide Eye

advertisement

KALW
Collins

advertisement

Nike Run Club
Collins

NYC Votes
Pentagram

advertisement

Avelo Airlines Brand Identity
Kim Berlin Design + Creative Direction

advertisement

Brand Identity
Evolvetogether

Liberated Bodies
Color of Change

advertisement

BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh
Instrument

advertisement

Music Maker Foundation
Wide Eye

Middle of Nowhere
IBM

advertisement

Carnegie Hall Rebrand
Champions Design

advertisement

The Mellon Foundation Rebrand
Pentagram 

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

advertisement

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life