The best graphic design of 2022

Winner
North American Syllabics
Typotheque
A set of fonts that made it possible to digitize several Indigenous languages.
Finalists
Girl Scouts of the USA Brand Identity
Collins
Helvetica Goes Variable
Monotype
Honorable Mentions
Bloom Season
Mailchimp
Endeavor
Wide Eye
KALW
Collins
Nike Run Club
Collins
NYC Votes
Pentagram
Avelo Airlines Brand Identity
Kim Berlin Design + Creative Direction
Brand Identity
Evolvetogether
Liberated Bodies
Color of Change
BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh
Instrument
Music Maker Foundation
Wide Eye
Middle of Nowhere
IBM
Carnegie Hall Rebrand
Champions Design
The Mellon Foundation Rebrand
Pentagram
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.