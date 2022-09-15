The best graphic design of 2022

Winner North American Syllabics

Typotheque

A set of fonts that made it possible to digitize several Indigenous languages. Finalists Girl Scouts of the USA Brand Identity

Collins

Helvetica Goes Variable

Monotype

Honorable Mentions Bloom Season

Mailchimp Endeavor

Wide Eye

KALW

Collins

Nike Run Club

Collins NYC Votes

Pentagram

Avelo Airlines Brand Identity

Kim Berlin Design + Creative Direction

Brand Identity

Evolvetogether Liberated Bodies

Color of Change

BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh

Instrument

Music Maker Foundation

Wide Eye Middle of Nowhere

IBM

Carnegie Hall Rebrand

Champions Design

The Mellon Foundation Rebrand

The Mellon Foundation Rebrand

Pentagram

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.