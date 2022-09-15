See the most innovative designs of 2022

Winner
Diversity in Design Collaborative
MillerKnoll
A consortium of over four dozen design-oriented companies that works to support Black designers early in their careers and eliminate racial inequities in the industry
Finalists
Clayton Community Centre
Hcma
Giving Gap
Work & Co
Heat Solutions for Boston
Sasaki
North American Syllabics
Typotheque
Honorable Mentions
T Line Folding Bike
Brompton
California Institute of Technology’s Resnick Sustainability Resource Center
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB
Kohler
Google Meet Series One Board 65
Avocor
Google Meet Series One Desk 27
Avocor
Carnegie Hall Rebrand
Champions Design
Beats Studio Buds
Ammunition
Pop Keys
Logitech
Pop Mouse
Logitech
Middle of Nowhere
IBM
House Zero
Icon
Flyer L885 Electric Bike
Radio Flyer
Breastcancer.org
Work & Co
The Mellon Foundation Rebrand
Pentagram
Arcana
Aruliden
Move
Tempo
Scotsman Electric Scooter
Arevo
Canopy Respirator
Canopy
What If Project
IBM
Series 3
Fi
Mexico City Pop-Up
Space10
Boss Eurus GS-1 Electronic Guitar
Roland
Beats Fit Pro
Ammunition
Match Rebrand
Collins
Capital One Travel
Capital One
Portal Go
Meta
Card Reader and Power Stand
Intuit QuickBooks
Switchback
Veer Gear
Downtown Brooklyn Public Realm Action Plan
WXY Studio
Google Auditorial
R/GA
Viture One
Viture
Lennar
Work & Co
Returning the Gaze Robotic Installation
Studio Farahi
S5 & A5
VanMoof
Plastic Air
Pentagram
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
