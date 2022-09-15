advertisement
  • 6:00 am

See the most innovative designs of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the General Excellence category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Diversity in Design Collaborative
MillerKnoll

A consortium of over four dozen design-oriented companies that works to support Black designers early in their careers and eliminate racial inequities in the industry

Finalists

Clayton Community Centre
Hcma

Giving Gap
Work & Co

Heat Solutions for Boston
Sasaki

North American Syllabics
Typotheque

Honorable Mentions

T Line Folding Bike
Brompton

California Institute of Technology’s Resnick Sustainability Resource Center
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB
Kohler

Google Meet Series One Board 65
Avocor

Google Meet Series One Desk 27
Avocor

Carnegie Hall Rebrand
Champions Design

Beats Studio Buds
Ammunition

Pop Keys
Logitech

Pop Mouse
Logitech

Middle of Nowhere
IBM

House Zero
Icon

Flyer L885 Electric Bike
Radio Flyer

Breastcancer.org
Work & Co

The Mellon Foundation Rebrand
Pentagram

Arcana
Aruliden

Move
Tempo

Scotsman Electric Scooter
Arevo

Canopy Respirator
Canopy

What If Project
IBM

Series 3
Fi

Mexico City Pop-Up
Space10

Boss Eurus GS-1 Electronic Guitar
Roland

Beats Fit Pro
Ammunition

Match Rebrand
Collins

Capital One Travel
Capital One

Portal Go
Meta

Card Reader and Power Stand
Intuit QuickBooks

Switchback
Veer Gear

Downtown Brooklyn Public Realm Action Plan
WXY Studio

Google Auditorial
R/GA

Viture One
Viture

Lennar
Work & Co

Returning the Gaze Robotic Installation
Studio Farahi

S5 & A5
VanMoof

Plastic Air
Pentagram

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

