The best-designed finance projects of 2022

Winner
Expedited Banking for Migrants
Majority
A banking solution for migrants that allows them to open an account without a Social Security number
Finalists
Card Reader and Power Stand
Intuit QuickBooks
Welcome Experience
Capital One
Honorable Mentions
Hesta Future Planner
Hesta and AKQA
Investigation Canvas
Hummingbird
Wallet
Gusto
Transaction Banking Platform
Goldman Sachs and R/GA
Mobile App
Lolli
Sustainable Banking
Ando
BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh
Instrument
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.