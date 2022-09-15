The best-designed finance projects of 2022

Winner Expedited Banking for Migrants

Majority

A banking solution for migrants that allows them to open an account without a Social Security number Finalists Card Reader and Power Stand

Intuit QuickBooks

Welcome Experience

Capital One

Honorable Mentions Hesta Future Planner

Hesta and AKQA Investigation Canvas

Hummingbird

Wallet

Gusto

Transaction Banking Platform

Goldman Sachs and R/GA Mobile App

Lolli

Sustainable Banking

Ando

BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh

Instrument [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.