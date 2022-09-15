advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best-designed finance projects of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Finance category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Expedited Banking for Migrants
Majority

A banking solution for migrants that allows them to open an account without a Social Security number

Finalists

Card Reader and Power Stand
Intuit QuickBooks

Welcome Experience
Capital One

Honorable Mentions

Hesta Future Planner
Hesta and AKQA

Investigation Canvas
Hummingbird

Wallet
Gusto

Transaction Banking Platform
Goldman Sachs and R/GA

Mobile App
Lolli

Sustainable Banking
Ando

BankBlackUSA Digital Refresh
Instrument

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

