The best-designed fashion and beauty projects of 2022

Winners
Ahluwalia: Circulate
A_DA
A fashion line that incorporates upcycled clothing donations to reduce the environmental impact of discarded clothes.
Finalists
Bio-Alloy
Modern Meadow
Givenchy Digital Rebrand
Work & Co
Returning the Gaze Robotic Installation
Studio Farahi
Saysh One
Saysh
Honorable Mentions
Bombas Underwear
Bombas
Composite Merino EcoFleece
Ministry of Supply
Lee Denim Digital Collection
Kontoor Brands
Viev Gemma Insulated Long Jacket
W. L. Gore & Associates
Thermally Efficient Textiles
LifeLabs
Moon UltraLight 2
Moon Ultra
“Black Beauty Is Beauty”
R/GA and Sephora
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.