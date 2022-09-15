advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best-designed fashion and beauty projects of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Fashion and Beauty category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winners

Ahluwalia: Circulate
A_DA

A fashion line that incorporates upcycled clothing donations to reduce the environmental impact of discarded clothes.

Finalists

Bio-Alloy
Modern Meadow

Givenchy Digital Rebrand
Work & Co

Returning the Gaze Robotic Installation
Studio Farahi

Saysh One
Saysh

Honorable Mentions

Bombas Underwear
Bombas

Composite Merino EcoFleece
Ministry of Supply

Lee Denim Digital Collection
Kontoor Brands

Viev Gemma Insulated Long Jacket
W. L. Gore & Associates

Thermally Efficient Textiles
LifeLabs

Moon UltraLight 2
Moon Ultra

“Black Beauty Is Beauty”
R/GA and Sephora

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

