advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best experimental designs of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experimental category.

The best experimental designs of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

HygroShape
ICD + Hylo Tech

advertisement
advertisement

A concept chair that shapes itself into a stylish form as it dries out over the course of just a few hours

Finalists

Interaction Harvesting
Northwestern University

advertisement

Little Signals
Google

advertisement

Project Moab
Fresh Consulting

Striatus
Zaha Hadid Architects and Block Research Group at ETH Zurich

advertisement

Zone
Dyson

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

Connectivity Concept
Deutsche Telekom AG

3DKnITS
MIT Media Lab

advertisement

Camouflage Against the Machines
Dentsu

advertisement

Plantiverse
Futurity Systems

Every Name Counts
Accenture

advertisement

Facial Sensory VR Headset
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University

advertisement

Food for Thought Based Interfaces
Card79

Kintsugi Upgrades
Card79

advertisement

Unreal Engine 5
Epic Games

advertisement

I Will Always Be Me
VMLY&R

The [Uncertain] Four Seasons
AKQA

advertisement

Future of Shopping and Food Retail
Artefact

Anicka Yi: In Love With the World
Sitara Systems

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Striatus: Naaro]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life