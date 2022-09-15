The best experimental designs of 2022

A concept chair that shapes itself into a stylish form as it dries out over the course of just a few hours

Striatus Zaha Hadid Architects and Block Research Group at ETH Zurich

Camouflage Against the Machines Dentsu

Every Name Counts Accenture

The [Uncertain] Four Seasons AKQA

I Will Always Be Me VMLY&R

Future of Shopping and Food Retail

Artefact

Anicka Yi: In Love With the World

Sitara Systems

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Striatus: Naaro]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.