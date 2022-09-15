The best experimental designs of 2022

Winner
HygroShape
ICD + Hylo Tech
A concept chair that shapes itself into a stylish form as it dries out over the course of just a few hours
Finalists
Interaction Harvesting
Northwestern University
Little Signals
Google
Project Moab
Fresh Consulting
Striatus
Zaha Hadid Architects and Block Research Group at ETH Zurich
Zone
Dyson
Honorable Mentions
Connectivity Concept
Deutsche Telekom AG
3DKnITS
MIT Media Lab
Camouflage Against the Machines
Dentsu
Plantiverse
Futurity Systems
Every Name Counts
Accenture
Facial Sensory VR Headset
Future Interfaces Group, Carnegie Mellon University
Food for Thought Based Interfaces
Card79
Kintsugi Upgrades
Card79
Unreal Engine 5
Epic Games
I Will Always Be Me
VMLY&R
The [Uncertain] Four Seasons
AKQA
Future of Shopping and Food Retail
Artefact
Anicka Yi: In Love With the World
Sitara Systems
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Striatus: Naaro]
