  • 6:00 am

The best experience design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experience Design category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Life and Work of Frida Kahlo
Acciona Cultural

An immersive exhibit that uses creative storytelling to reimagine the museum experience and increase accessibility to art

Finalists

Child Care Redesigned
Brella

Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed
Thinkwell Group

Anicka Yi: In Love With the World
Sitara Systems

Magic Leap 2
Magic Leap

Claudia and Nelson Peltz Social Lab, Museum of Tolerance L.A.
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Sonic Bloom
Yuri Suzuki and Alter-Projects

“The Stream” at Uber’s Mission Bay Headquarters
Hush

Honorable Mentions

Raffaello and the Domus Aurea
Dotdotdot

Interactive AR Experience
Meta

Genesis House
SUH Architects and HLW

Fusion Demonstration Plant
General Fusion

Compose Echo
Haworth

Revealing Krishna
Cleveland Museum of Art

Clayton Community Centre
Hcma

The Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals, AMNH
Ralph Appelbaum Associates

Ancient Olympia: Common Grounds
A_DA

Opus SoundBed
Fuseproject

Smithsonian Futures
Rockwell Group

Summit One Vanderbilt
SL Green

Layered Clothing
Roblox

Just A/Run
Nike and R/GA

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Sonic Bloom: Alberto Balazs; Raffaello and the Domus Aurea: Andrea Martiradonna]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

