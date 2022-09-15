The best experience design of 2022

Winner
Life and Work of Frida Kahlo
Acciona Cultural
An immersive exhibit that uses creative storytelling to reimagine the museum experience and increase accessibility to art
Finalists
Child Care Redesigned
Brella
Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed
Thinkwell Group
Anicka Yi: In Love With the World
Sitara Systems
Magic Leap 2
Magic Leap
Claudia and Nelson Peltz Social Lab, Museum of Tolerance L.A.
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
Sonic Bloom
Yuri Suzuki and Alter-Projects
“The Stream” at Uber’s Mission Bay Headquarters
Hush
Honorable Mentions
Raffaello and the Domus Aurea
Dotdotdot
Interactive AR Experience
Meta
Genesis House
SUH Architects and HLW
Fusion Demonstration Plant
General Fusion
Compose Echo
Haworth
Revealing Krishna
Cleveland Museum of Art
Clayton Community Centre
Hcma
The Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals, AMNH
Ralph Appelbaum Associates
Ancient Olympia: Common Grounds
A_DA
Opus SoundBed
Fuseproject
Smithsonian Futures
Rockwell Group
Summit One Vanderbilt
SL Green
Layered Clothing
Roblox
Just A/Run
Nike and R/GA
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Sonic Bloom: Alberto Balazs; Raffaello and the Domus Aurea: Andrea Martiradonna]
