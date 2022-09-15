The best enterprise designs of 2022

Winner FigJam

Figma

advertisement

advertisement

A digital whiteboard app that incorporates drawing tools and an emote wheel to bring a lighthearted approach to collaboration Finalists Huddles

Slack

advertisement

Net Zero Cloud

Salesforce

advertisement

Honorable Mentions Redwood Design System

Oracle Mobile App Adoption

Table XI

advertisement

Human-Centered Design Operations

Virtusa

advertisement

Google Meet Series One

Avocor Cray X 5th Generation Exoskeleton

German Bionic

advertisement

Modern Legal Design Accelerator

Bold Duck Studio

advertisement

Logitech Scribe

Logitech Immersive AR Headset for Enterprise

Magic Leap

advertisement

Flow

Asana

advertisement

Transaction Banking Platform

Goldman Sachs and R/GA [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.