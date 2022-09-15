The best enterprise designs of 2022

Winner
FigJam
Figma
A digital whiteboard app that incorporates drawing tools and an emote wheel to bring a lighthearted approach to collaboration
Finalists
Huddles
Slack
Net Zero Cloud
Salesforce
Honorable Mentions
Redwood Design System
Oracle
Mobile App Adoption
Table XI
Human-Centered Design Operations
Virtusa
Google Meet Series One
Avocor
Cray X 5th Generation Exoskeleton
German Bionic
Modern Legal Design Accelerator
Bold Duck Studio
Logitech Scribe
Logitech
Immersive AR Headset for Enterprise
Magic Leap
Flow
Asana
Transaction Banking Platform
Goldman Sachs and R/GA
