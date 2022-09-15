advertisement
  6:00 am

The best enterprise designs of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Enterprise category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

FigJam
Figma

A digital whiteboard app that incorporates drawing tools and an emote wheel to bring a lighthearted approach to collaboration

Finalists

Huddles
Slack

Net Zero Cloud
Salesforce

Honorable Mentions

Redwood Design System
Oracle

Mobile App Adoption
Table XI

Human-Centered Design Operations
Virtusa

Google Meet Series One
Avocor

Cray X 5th Generation Exoskeleton
German Bionic

Modern Legal Design Accelerator
Bold Duck Studio

Logitech Scribe
Logitech

Immersive AR Headset for Enterprise
Magic Leap

Flow
Asana

Transaction Banking Platform
Goldman Sachs and R/GA

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

