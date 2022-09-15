advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best designs of 2022 from companies with enduring impact

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Enduring Impact category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

My Intuitive
Intuitive Surgical

An app that allows surgeons to access data and insights to sharpen their skills and make them more efficient.

Finalists

Research Portal
IBM

Google Meet Series One Board 65
Avocor

Honorable Mentions

Series One Desk 27
Google and Avocor

Sprout Ware Pocket System
Green Sprouts

Ruter Transportation App
NoA Ignite

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

