Amazon’s new custom Rivian electric delivery vans are hitting the road

A little less than three years after Amazon announced that was ordering 100,000 custom electric delivery vans from the startup Rivian, hundreds of the EVs are starting to roll out in cities from Nashville to Seattle. By the end of the year, the company expects to have thousands of the vans in more than 100 cities. The full 100,000 will be in use by the end of the decade.

It’s part of the company’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2040. “Our transportation network, as well as our built environment and our fulfillment logistics, is our biggest part of our carbon footprint,” says Kara Hurst, head of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. That includes hard-to-eliminate emissions like those from cargo shipping; the company is now working with partners on a plan to decarbonize ships, including a new green shipping corridor between Shanghai and Los Angeles. It’s invested in startups like ZeroAvia, which makes hydrogen-electric planes. That technology will take time to prepare. But electric delivery vans are feasible to use now.

Over the last two years, Amazon has added thousands of electric vehicle chargers at delivery stations across the country, and is working with hardware and software partners on products that can help charging work optimally with the electric grid. “Charging is one of the longest lead items when it comes to thinking about how we decarbonize our fleet long-term,” says Udit Madan, head of last-mile delivery at Amazon. As it scales up that infrastructure, he says, “we expect that will be easy to do in some locations and require more work in others.” The company is also working to help decarbonize the grid itself, and is currently the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy.

The Rivian EV, designed from scratch with continual testing and feedback from drivers, also aims to be a better delivery vehicle. A massive windshield and side windows give the driver a better view of pedestrians, and sensors and automatic braking and collision warnings also help prevent crashes. Routing and navigation is built into the vehicle. Doors automatically unlock and lock as the driver approaches or leaves. The new vans will first be used in a dozen cities in the U.S., including Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis.