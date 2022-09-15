advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best design companies of 2022

See all the honorees for Design Company of the Year in Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Kaiser Permanente

A redesigned website and app that streamlines and improves the user experience for millions of members seeking more control over their health.

Finalists

Airbnb

Google

Logitech

Rivian

Walmart

Honorable Mentions

IBM

Adobe

Magic Leap

YML

NewDealDesign

Form Us With Love

Wide Eye

Radio Flyer

Work & Co

Enlisted Design

Capital One

Kohler

Collins

Pentagram

CVS Pharmacy

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

