The best design companies of 2022

Winner
Kaiser Permanente
A redesigned website and app that streamlines and improves the user experience for millions of members seeking more control over their health.
Finalists
Airbnb
Logitech
Rivian
Walmart
Honorable Mentions
IBM
Adobe
Magic Leap
YML
NewDealDesign
Form Us With Love
Wide Eye
Radio Flyer
Work & Co
Enlisted Design
Capital One
Kohler
Collins
Pentagram
CVS Pharmacy
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.