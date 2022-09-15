The best data design of 2022

Winner iKure Health Hub

HDR

An Indian clinic that was designed using artificial intelligence that sorted through thousands of historic images. Finalists Plastic Air

Pentagram

Press Freedom Tracker Website Redesign

Accurat

Restor

Google “Visualizing Hong Kong’s Biggest Super-Spreader Event”

South China Morning Post

Honorable Mentions UNICEF Changing Childhood Project

Clever Franke

The City Dashboard

AKQA Every Name Counts

Accenture

Emergency: Afghanistan20

Accurat

Global Drug Policy Index

Café Tracking COVID-19 Through Wastewater

Biobot Analytics

Data Visualization at Google’s 237 MPD

Huge

Timeline of African American Music

Carnegie Hall and Synoptic Office [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.