advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best data design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Data Design category.

The best data design of 2022
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

iKure Health Hub
HDR

advertisement
advertisement

An Indian clinic that was designed using artificial intelligence that sorted through thousands of historic images.

Finalists

Plastic Air
Pentagram

advertisement

Press Freedom Tracker Website Redesign
Accurat

advertisement

Restor
Google

“Visualizing Hong Kong’s Biggest Super-Spreader Event”
South China Morning Post

advertisement

Honorable Mentions

UNICEF Changing Childhood Project
Clever Franke

advertisement

The City Dashboard
AKQA

Every Name Counts
Accenture

advertisement

Emergency: Afghanistan20
Accurat

advertisement

Global Drug Policy Index
Café

Tracking COVID-19 Through Wastewater
Biobot Analytics

advertisement

Data Visualization at Google’s 237 MPD
Huge

advertisement

Timeline of African American Music
Carnegie Hall and Synoptic Office

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

advertisement

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life