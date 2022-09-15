The best circular designs of 2022

Winner
Circular 501 Jeans
Levi Strauss & Co. and Renewcell
A new jean made from recycled denim, designed to extend the product’s life span and reduce environmental impact.
Finalists
Fairphone 4
Above Agency
The Hithe
IF_DO
LoopKitchen
Stykka
Path
Humanscale
Honorable Mentions
Air Baffle
Kirei
The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB
Kohler
Gone Today Collection
Evolvetogether
ReWorx
Shaw Industries
Ahluwalia: Circulate
A_DA
bFriends
Pearson Lloyd Design Consultancy
Solar Greenhouse Prototype
Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia
Dropli Fishnet Pendant Lamp by Philips MyCreation
Signify Design
