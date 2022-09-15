The best circular designs of 2022

Winner Circular 501 Jeans

Levi Strauss & Co. and Renewcell

A new jean made from recycled denim, designed to extend the product’s life span and reduce environmental impact. Finalists Fairphone 4

Above Agency

The Hithe

IF_DO

LoopKitchen

Stykka Path

Humanscale

Honorable Mentions Air Baffle

Kirei

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB

Kohler Gone Today Collection

Evolvetogether

ReWorx

Shaw Industries

Ahluwalia: Circulate

A_DA bFriends

Pearson Lloyd Design Consultancy

Solar Greenhouse Prototype

Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia

Dropli Fishnet Pendant Lamp by Philips MyCreation

Signify Design [All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

