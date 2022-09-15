advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best circular designs of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Circular Design category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Circular 501 Jeans
Levi Strauss & Co. and Renewcell

A new jean made from recycled denim, designed to extend the product’s life span and reduce environmental impact.

Finalists

Fairphone 4
Above Agency

The Hithe
IF_DO

LoopKitchen
Stykka

Path
Humanscale

Honorable Mentions

Air Baffle
Kirei

The Abstra Collection by Kohler WasteLAB
Kohler

Gone Today Collection
Evolvetogether

ReWorx
Shaw Industries

Ahluwalia: Circulate
A_DA

bFriends
Pearson Lloyd Design Consultancy

Solar Greenhouse Prototype
Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia

Dropli Fishnet Pendant Lamp by Philips MyCreation
Signify Design

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

