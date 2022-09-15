The best branding of 2022

Winner
Brand Refresh
Sweetgreen
A brand strategy and redesign grounded in nature, paying homage to healthy ingredients and people behind the food
Finalist
Girl Scouts of the USA Brand Identity
Collins
Honorable Mentions
Bloom Season
Mailchimp
NYC Votes
Pentagram
Plus Company Brand Identity
Fuseproject
KALW Rebrand
Collins
Brand Refresh
Baskin-Robbins
Where Culture Calls Home
Group Black
Life on Your Terms
Made for Living
OpenWeb Brand Identity
Collins
Carnegie Hall Rebrand
Champions Design
MrBeast
Enlisted Design
Arcana
Aruliden
Egg: Cracking Energy
Accenture Song
Match Rebrand
Collins
DailyPay
Wolff Olins
The Mellon Foundation Rebrand
Pentagram
Brand Design
Steadily
A-League’s “Here Come the Future”
R/GA
Giving Gap
Work & Co
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.