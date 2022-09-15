advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best branding of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Branding category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Brand Refresh
Sweetgreen

A brand strategy and redesign grounded in nature, paying homage to healthy ingredients and people behind the food

Finalist

Girl Scouts of the USA Brand Identity
Collins

Honorable Mentions

Bloom Season
Mailchimp

NYC Votes
Pentagram

Plus Company Brand Identity
Fuseproject

KALW Rebrand
Collins

Brand Refresh
Baskin-Robbins

Where Culture Calls Home
Group Black

Life on Your Terms
Made for Living

OpenWeb Brand Identity
Collins

Carnegie Hall Rebrand
Champions Design

MrBeast
Enlisted Design

Arcana
Aruliden

Egg: Cracking Energy
Accenture Song

Match Rebrand
Collins

DailyPay
Wolff Olins

The Mellon Foundation Rebrand
Pentagram

Brand Design
Steadily

A-League’s “Here Come the Future”
R/GA

Giving Gap
Work & Co

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

