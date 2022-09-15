advertisement
The best designs of 2022 in North America

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the North America category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Breastcancer.org
Work & Co

A redesigned website that conveys important medical information and trustworthiness through structure, color palette, font and tone.

Finalists

Bloom Season
Mailchimp

Carnegie Hall Rebrand
Champions Design

Flyer L885 Electric Bike
Radio Flyer

Giving Gap
Work & Co

Match Rebrand
Collins

Move
Tempo

Honorable Mentions

Intelligent Insulated Anorak
Ralph Lauren

Safety Innovations
Zoox

What If Project
IBM

Next Generation E-Bike
Lyft

The Green O
The Lipson Family and Mutuus Studio

Cyberquad for Kids
Radio Flyer

Summit One Vanderbilt
SL Green

Series 3
Fi

Viture One
Viture

Lennar
Work & Co

Monroe Street Midway
Bedrock

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

