advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best designs of 2022 in Latin America

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Latin America category.

The best designs of 2022 in Latin America
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Konfio Brand Design and Strategy
Konfio and Frog

advertisement
advertisement

A brand identity that communicates financial stability and establishes an emotional connection with Mexican entrepreneurs.

Finalist

Favelas 4D
MIT Senseable City Lab

advertisement

Honorable Mention

Tomorrow’s Materials
Space10

advertisement

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. Tomorrow’s Materials: Almendra Isabel]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Call for Most Innovative Companies entries! Apply now.

500+ winners will be featured on fastcompany.com. Final deadline: 9/23.

Video

Tech

News

Co.Design

Work Life