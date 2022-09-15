advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best designs of 2022 in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

The Hithe
IF_DO

A London office building that can be dismantled and fully rebuilt elsewhere.

Finalists

North American Syllabics
Typotheque

S5 & A5
VanMoof

Honorable Mentions

Mamo Pay
Mamo

Decarbonizing Farming
Hellon

Ruter Transportation App
NoA Ignite, Bakken & Bæck, and Shortcut

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted. The Hithe: Mike Massaro]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

