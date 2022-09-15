advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best designs of 2022 in the Asia-Pacific region

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Asia-Pacific category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Sydney Symphony Orchestra Digital Experience
Wongdoody

An online extension of the orchestra’s operations, made to engage a digital-first audience and connect new listeners with its robust musical offerings.

Finalist

“Visualizing Hong Kong’s Biggest Super-Spreader Event”
South China Morning Post

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

