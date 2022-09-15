The best designs of 2022 in the Asia-Pacific region

Winner
Sydney Symphony Orchestra Digital Experience
Wongdoody
An online extension of the orchestra’s operations, made to engage a digital-first audience and connect new listeners with its robust musical offerings.
Finalist
“Visualizing Hong Kong’s Biggest Super-Spreader Event”
South China Morning Post
