The best automotive design of 2022

Winner
R1T
Rivian
An EV pickup truck built for adventure, with a flashlight, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and ample room for belongings to take on the road.
Finalists
Polestar O2
Polestar
Sustainable-Material Tire
Goodyear
Safety Innovations
Zoox
Honorable Mentions
Nio ET7
Nio
Luminar Blade
NewDealDesign
Genesis EV Charging Stations
Morphosis Architects
Zevo 600
BrightDrop
Electrify America
WillowTree
[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]
This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.