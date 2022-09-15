advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best automotive design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Awards in the Automotive category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

R1T
Rivian

An EV pickup truck built for adventure, with a flashlight, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and ample room for belongings to take on the road.

Finalists

Polestar O2
Polestar

Sustainable-Material Tire
Goodyear

Safety Innovations
Zoox

Honorable Mentions

Nio ET7
Nio

Luminar Blade
NewDealDesign

Genesis EV Charging Stations
Morphosis Architects

Zevo 600
BrightDrop

Electrify America
WillowTree

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

