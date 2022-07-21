A quick guide to the new lunar landers and rovers

As NASA prepares to send humans back to the moon through its long-awaited Artemis program, it’s taking big steps to encourage commercial lander development.

These are all purely robotic missions to the Moon. NASA has a contract with SpaceX for a Human Landing System (HLS) to deliver astronauts to the lunar surface. Egged on by Blue Origin, Congress, and others, the U.S. space agency has announced it will solicit proposals for a second HLS concept.

The American businesses sending landers and rovers to the Moon don’t end with the CLPS program. Venturi Astrolab, for one, emerged from stealth with a lunar rover concept, FLEX, earlier this year.

Russia

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has a few lunar landing missions of its own planned in the next few years. However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, most missions have been put on ice or otherwise affected by international sanctions and by the ESA (European Space Agency) pressing pause on joint spacefaring missions.

Russia’s next Moon-bound lander is the Luna-25 mission, slated to launch in September and land on the lunar south pole to study lunar regolith (the loose rock coating the Moon’s surface). Originally, the lander would have been equipped with a European-built navigation camera. After ESA withdrew from the mission, Roscosmos opted to build its own instrument. The fate of Russia’s subsequent planned lander missions, Luna-26 and 27, still hangs in the balance.