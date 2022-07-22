A midsummer guide to enjoying podcasts

Listen Notes Type in a name, organization, keyword, or phrase to quickly locate podcasts where that’s mentioned. It’s great for discovering podcasts covering people or topics of interest to you. Or finding interviews with an author you love.

Bonus features: You can also use Listen Notes to make and share playlists or to clip and share key moments from podcast episodes.

Tip: Filter by language to find shows from around the world, or by region, show length, or category.

Listen to one of these excellent interview shows

+1 for optimism: This ⁦New Yorker⁩ podcast episode offered a rare positive look at what DIDN’T go wrong last year.

+1 for masterful storytelling: Listen to this phenomenal episode of Against the Rules podcast by Michael Lewis (Season 3, episode 2). He weaves two dramatic stories together. Superb audio storytelling. Every episode of this show is terrific.

Here’s more of my take on podcasts and sounds for summer

Listening Tip: Try setting your listening speed to 1.5x. Give yourself a minute to adjust. If you’re like many podcast fans, you’ll end up enjoying more of the shows you love in less time, with no dip in comprehension.

Caveat: Avoid 1.5x for music podcasts or those where pacing and pauses are part of the editorial art.

Faster playback works particularly well for chatcasts, where two people are gabbing freeform. I prefer podcasts that are edited, where the signal-to-noise ratio tends to be higher.