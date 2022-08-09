Arooj Aftab isn’t your typical Grammy winner. Here’s how she views the music business

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022. Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

Singing sorrowful songs mostly in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan, 37-year-old singer and composer Arooj Aftab isn’t your typical Grammy winner. Her boundary-defying compositions pay homage to a traditional Middle Eastern and South Asian poetic form, called the ghazal, and nod to classical, jazz, American folk, and reggae. Raised in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and trained at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, the Brooklyn-based Aftab is garnering fans for her historically—and geographically—fluid sound. Her third album, Vulture Prince, earned best-of-year nods in 2021 from the likes of Pitchfork and BrooklynVegan; Barack Obama put the song “Mohabbat” (which was inspired by the loss of Aftab’s younger brother) on his summer 2022 playlist. During April’s Grammy Awards, she found herself up against Olivia Rodrigo in the Best New Artist category, and beat out Yo-Yo Ma for Best Global Music Performance. Last December, Aftab signed with Verve Records, a division of Universal Music Group, and recorded a cover of Rosalía’s “Di Mi Nombre” as a Spotify single. Were you surprised at all the attention you got for Vulture Prince? My work is on the mellower side. It embraces tragedy and longing and distance, and all the things that make up what the world really is. I’ve been working on this specific sound for a long time, writing personal music that had an intense cult following, but nothing like this. I think that COVID forced everyone to kind of slow down and face some of their deepest solitudinal facts—and then this music kind of arrived as a friend and a gift to those confusions and realizations.

Sometimes your music is labeled jazz, sometimes classical. At the Grammys, you won in the global music category. Do you think these categories work to help people get heard, or are they just a way of pigeonholing artists? They can do both of those things, for sure. You can’t have ludicrous expectations from the establishment—and the Grammys are part of the whole capitalist monstrosity of the music industry. The global music category is obviously, as a cliché, “where I belong.” But I was also way up there in Best New Artist. That’s a big deal. That’s usually where we do not belong. The fact that I was nominated in that category shows that there’s less gatekeeping going on. Your breakout song was a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” that went viral while you were just a teenager in Pakistan. How did that happen?

This was the early 2000s. It was a pre-YouTube world. We were just kids on forums, on Napster, emailing songs to each other. The song went viral through people sending it to each other in email. What does a day in the life of a Grammy Award-winning artist look like? There isn’t really a schedule. I get up and there’s a lot of emailing, a lot of press. In the middle of that, I’m putting together a guest show on BBC Radio 6, and I have a writing session for a film score later this evening. I have a tour coming up. There’s so much going on, I’ve found that I actually have to book writing time in a studio outside my house—I won’t get to it unless I have to go somewhere, and there’s an engineer waiting and I’ve paid for it. Everybody wants something from me all the time. It’s cool. But it’s also crazy.

You’re a real business now. I have a business manager, lawyer, stylist, and a whole management team. There are projections of income. I hired an assistant. I registered myself as an LLC. And I’m like, Oh shit, this is full on.