Youtube streamer Valkyrae never wants to hear the word ‘simp’ again

What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst one?

My best is taking care of my health, working out, and doing my best to maintain a healthy lifestyle. My worst is letting myself succumb to too much caffeine.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Oat milk coffee. What advice would you give your younger self?

Stop trying to fit in with the cool people and just focus on doing the things you love. What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

I call my friends for inspiration and go back and forth [with them] on ideas.

Is there a businessperson you admire?

MrBeast. He has an insane work ethic and is always pushing boundaries in content creation. Is there a buzzword you never want to hear again?

“White knight” or “simp.” Do you have a mantra?

“It is what it is.”

Is there advice you’re glad you ignored?

Gaming could never become a real career. What’s the best mistake you ever made?

I ended up quitting all my jobs to go full time as a streamer. How do you unplug?

I get off all social media and hang out with my friends. Or I take a bubble bath.

Do you have a favorite form of exercise?

My favorite is working out with equipment that allows you to sit. At the gym I use the StairMaster. Recently, I started boxing—I enjoy learning new techniques. What is your go-to food for fast fuel?

I love breakfast food, like Eggs Benedict. Otherwise, I’ll order from Sweetgreen or Chipotle. Did you have a career fork in the road?

I got my transfer degree at community college and had started streaming. My uncle gave me an opportunity to become a flight attendant, or I could have transferred to a university, but I chose to continue streaming instead.

Do you have a work uniform or wardrobe staple?

I love hoodies! What’s always in your bag?

Earbuds, eye drops, gum, my phone. Do you have a favorite object in your office?

Any of the swords in my sword collection.

What are your favorite games?

Fall Guys, Valorant, and Among Us. I also love multiplayer party games and horror games. What TV show are you mid-binge on?

Stranger Things season 4 and Love Death + Robots. Do you have a favorite podcast?

Banter with Sapnap and Karl Jacobs.

What’s your “get pumped” song?

All of Templuv’s songs.