How startup founders should respond to the gathering economic storm

Many founders are facing their first bout of economic turbulence, and can quickly find themselves overwhelmed by (well-intentioned) advice. While being urged to “cut costs,” “batten down the hatches,” and “optimize for run rate rather than growth” certainly has its place, such advice is also far too generic–not to mention contingent on a startup’s stage, profitability, and financial runway–to be truly useful. In my experience as a serial founder and former executive at fast-scaling technology companies, who has led businesses through various types of economic shock, knowing how to apply these tips is often more valuable than the tips themselves. From CEO strategy to how to cut costs effectively, here are some of the lessons I picked up along the way.

advertisement

advertisement

A financial crisis is an opportunity to finally make the decision(s) you were putting off. Take a second look at the decisions you postponed because you were too cautious to “rock the boat” when times were good. A downturn is often the best–and, paradoxically, the safest–moment to be really bold. The waters are choppy anyway. Disruption is priced in. At one of the companies I led, we’d invested heavily in a particular business line, which was just not taking off. But because of the sunk cost, we kept trying different ways to make it work, to the point where I was spending a disproportionate amount of time on it. When the crisis hit, it instantly clarified things. I closed it down, and we never looked back. Don’t underestimate the time it takes to fundraise–especially in a crisis. Founders, especially first-time CEOs, often don’t take into account the lead time required to fundraise. Raising finance when investors are queuing up to cut checks is a very different proposition to doing so during downturns, where due diligence tends to be heightened. As you never want to fundraise when your runway is vanishing before your eyes, it’s best to assume that, from the moment you make the decision to raise money, you will require (ideally) a revenue run rate of around 12 months. That includes (up to) nine months from first contact to closing your round, plus a quarter not to look desperate. If a ‘down round’ (where you raise at a lower valuation than in the previous round) becomes unavoidable, then lean into it. The inclination of almost all founders is to resist a down round at all costs for two main reasons: First, in an industry which prizes rapid growth, there’s a perception that a down round signals the beginning of the end for a startup; second, in the war for talent, founders have likely had to offer new hires ultra-generous compensation packages, often largely in stock options, and once word of an imminent down round leaks (as it invariably does), they will be faced with employees demanding to renegotiate their packages as the company’s valuation plummets. New investors will be similarly indignant. This can push founders to drastically cut costs in a desperate bid to lower their burn rate and avoid a down round. Of course, if you can find a viable way to avoid a down round, then you should. But if the choice is between a down round and a death spiral, then (self-evidently) you should lean into the former. As Techstars cofounder, VC, and entrepreneur Brad Feld put it, “I heard someone say, ‘Once you have a down round, you’re dead!’ No! People gave you money, so you’re the opposite of dead. You’ve got a chance to keep going.” Or as one founder who went through a down round some years ago, told me, “I’m thankful we did it. We emerged stronger at the other end.”

advertisement

Communicate, communicate, communicate. As a leader, if you aren’t transparent and don’t communicate clearly and regularly, rumor and hearsay will soon take over, and the worst possible interpretation will be placed on your words and decision-making (“The company’s going bust,” “We’re all about to be fired,” and so on). Fearing for the worst is a very human trait. The more you communicate to your employees about what’s going on (without oversharing) and get ahead of the rumor mill, the more trust and goodwill you will accrue. Don’t make promises you can’t keep. When under pressure from employees in, say, a public forum or an AMA, less experienced founders sometimes find themselves promising things they can’t deliver, such as that there won’t be any layoffs at the company. The reality is you simply have no idea what’s coming down the line. There may be no need for layoffs based on the information you have today, but who knows what the situation will be like three, let alone six months? It’s best to communicate, with complete transparency, the present situation, the decisions you are taking and why—and never offer hostages to fortune. If you need to exit people, do it compassionately. Do it fast. Do it transparently. Do it humanely–put yourself in their shoes. Never do mass exits on a video call (it’s cruel, it will leak). Never do it by simply deactivating an employee’s work account or by revoking their building access. If you need to exit a large number of people, informing them via email is sometimes the only viable option, but each individual must then be followed up with, on a one-on-one call with a senior executive, via video or phone if necessary, within 24 to 48 hours. If an employee has given a lot to your company, they should be offered, at the very least, the courtesy of a conversation where they have the opportunity to ask questions. Properly handled, this experience can be an extremely impactful event in their life. Finally, it’s best for team morale that you exit everyone you need to at the same time, rather than to do it in stages every time things take a turn for the worse.

advertisement

Don’t take the ‘mayonnaise approach’ to cost cutting, where the cuts are spread thinly and evenly across your business. When it comes to cutting costs, the tendency–especially when a company’s leadership isn’t operating as a single team and aligned on strategy–is to spread the cuts evenly across every part of the business to achieve the 5 to 20% cost savings required. This default approach, which may seem the “most fair” option, actually distributes the pain throughout the company and risks damaging the absolute core business. It’s far better to strategically focus cuts where they will have the least impact and keep resources where they matter most. You should think in terms of major projects, initiatives, or products you can cancel or delay, alongside hiring freezes. Leave no stone unturned with regard to cash creation. To extend your cash runway, alongside cutting costs, explore all cash creation options, including debt, selling assets, shareholders’ convertible loans, and government support. I also strongly recommend that founders have conversations early and directly with their boards, in particular to identify the risk appetite and support capabilities of each board member. Doing so has proven extremely helpful to me, especially when a company I was leading was on the brink of being unable to pay salaries. Knowing which shareholders were not going to panic–and could potentially help out with a check–was invaluable at the time. These are the tips that have worked for me over the years, and while not all of them will resonate with your own situation, some of them certainly will. No entrepreneur succeeds alone. So seek out people whose judgment you trust–a mentor, an investor, a board member–and figure out what you should be doing in the context of your own business to navigate through the uncertainty ahead.

advertisement

Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet has been a senior executive at numerous large tech companies around the world, including Ozon, the Priceline Group (OpenTable, Kayak, Booking.com), and Compass. She was also a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group for six years. She is the author of Trampled by Unicorns: Big Tech’s Empathy Problem and How to Fix It.